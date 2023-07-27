London
Jarvis Cocker of Pulp in Novi Sad, Serbia
Photograph: Nikola Spasenoski / Shutterstock.com

Pulp at London Eventim Apollo: timings, setlist and everything you need to know

The ‘Common People’ singers are performing twice in London this week

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
After an incredible show at Finsbury Park last month, Pulp are back playing two nights at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith this week. Jarvis Cocker certainly still has it and he’ll be strutting across the west London stage on Friday July 28 and Saturday July 29. It’s set to be an emotional evening packed with joyful Britpop bops, sentimental speeches and Jarvis’s signature swagger. Before you don your Radio 6 Dad band tee and head to the venue: this is everything you need to know about the shows. 

What time will Pulp come on stage? 

The ‘Disco 2000’ singers have not confirmed what time they will hit the stage yet, but we expect it will be around 8-9pm. 

What’s the full setlist? 

This is what Pulp played at their Finsbury Park show, so expect something similar. 

  1. I Spy
  2. Disco 2000
  3. Mis-Shapes
  4. Something Changed
  5. Pink Glove
  6. Weeds
  7. Weeds II (The Origin of the Species)
  8. F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.
  9. Sorted for E's & Wizz
  10. This Is Hardcore
  11. Do You Remember the First Time?
  12. Babies
  13. Sunrise
  14. Like a Friend
  15. Underwear
  16. Common People
  17. Razzmatazz

Who is supporting Pulp? 

Pulp are being supported by Irish singer-songwriter Lisa O’Neill. 

Are there any tickets left? 

Sadly, no. Both nights of Pulp at the Eventim Apollo are sold out.

What time do doors open? 

Doors open at 7pm. 

What’s the London Eventim Apollo’s bag policy? 

The venue only allows bags smaller than a piece of A4 paper or regular handbags. This means no backpacks, suitcases, large tote bags or laptop bags. And don't bother bringing any Es or whizz, as those aren’t allowed either. 

