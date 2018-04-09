Quincy Jones has a huge London show with Mark Ronson

Bonafide music legend Quincy Jones has announced a rare London concert to celebrate his 85th birthday.

Jones, who produced the classic albums 'Off The Wall', 'Thriller' and 'Bad' with Michael Jackson, will be joined on stage at The O2 on June 27 by special guests including Mark Ronson, Jess Glynne and Beverley Knight. He'll serve as musical director for the evening, which will also feature a full symphony orchestra and appearances from Caro Emerald, Lalah Hathaway, Mick Hucknall, Jonah Nilsson, Jack Savoretti and Andreas Varady. Further special guests will be announced at a later date.

'Quincy Jones - A Life In Song', as the night is titled, will also feature an "in conversation" portion which promises to be pretty special. Jones has worked with everyone from Aretha Franklin to Frank Sinatra, and recently called the Beatles "the worst musicians in the world", so it's safe to presume he has a few juicy anecdotes up his sleeve and probably won't want to hold his tongue.

The evening's emotional crescendo will be a tribute to the late, great Rod Temperton, the legendary British musician and songwriter who wrote hits including 'Thriller', 'Rock With You' and 'Boogie Nights'. Says Jones in today's announcement: "I know this show is going to be an emotional one for me because we’ll be doing a tribute to my brother Rod Temperton, on his home turf. I love and miss him with all of my heart and soul, but I’m definitely looking forward to sharing such a special moment with his home country."

Don't expect to bump into Paul McCartney in the queue outside The O2. Tickets go on sale from here this Friday at 9am.