LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
jamz supernova
Image: Time Out

Ready-made Sunday: Jamz Supernova’s favourite places in Crystal Palace

The BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ, record label founder and south Londoner on her ideal way to round off the week

By
Isabelle Aron
Advertising

Need some weekend inspiration? We chat to DJ Jamz Supernova about her favourite places in Crystal Palace – from cafés to parks to pubs: that’s your weekend sorted.

Explore nature

I go to South Norwood Country Park most weekends with my dog. It’s a big space with a woodland and lots of trails. I go along the lake and the side streams, through the brambles. You can have a good walk in there.

Go for brunch

It’s technically in Penge, but I love the Blue Belle Cafe. I’ve been going there for years with my mum. It’s run by a lovely couple. The full english and mackerel hash are my favourites.

Stock up

Crystal Palace Park Market only launched in September and it’s so nice. You can get organic fruit and veg, cheese and meat. Local breweries sell beer, wine and gin, and there’s hot food.

Hunt for trinkets

There are lots of independent shops at Crystal Palace triangle. I like Mrs Robinson. It sells loads of homeware that you don’t really need, like bronze lamps and pineapple ice buckets, but I always end up buying something.

Have a pub roast

I think The Alma does the best roast in Crystal Palace. I’d have the beef, but there are good veggie options too. They don’t scrimp on the vegetables or the yorkshire puddings – they’re the size of your face!

Check out Jamz Supernova’s record label Future Bounce.

Want more things to do in Crystal Palace? Check out Crystal Palace Food Market.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox,

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.