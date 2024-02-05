Red Bull gives you wings. And wheels, apparently. The iconic Red Bull Soapbox race, where amateur racers whizz down a hill in DIY vehicles, is returning to London this summer. Applications to take part are open now, so wannabe Lewis Hamiltons can try their luck in the ultimate test of gravity. And where else better to host it than one of London’s steepest hills? It will be taking place at Alexandra Palace.

On Saturday June 22 2024 60 amateur teams will race down the infamous course in front of thousands of spectators. Think you have the nerve, skills and charisma to win the race? Contestants will be judged on creativity, speed and showmanship. Speed demons are challenged to create the whackiest vehicle they can to take on the Redbull Soapbox track, where they will encounter obstacles like The Water Roller, The Wedge, The Bone Rattler and The Kicker.

This hilariously slapstick event is guaranteed to be a riot from the sidelines too. Ticket holders can expect the event day to be packed full of entertainment, both on and off the race track which will include music and food vendors.

The last time the UK was lucky enough to host the Red Bull Soapbox race was in 2022, when the cars were inspired by British icons including James Bond and Colin the Caterpillar. We’ll be rooting for you again this year, Colin.

Over here at Time Out, Red Bull’s downhill bonanza has a special place in our hearts. Just check out this time we actually took part in the event, destroying a Soapbox (and having tonnes of fun) in the process.

