Rejoice! The Lock Tavern isn’t closing after all

Well well, this is a huge turn up for the books. Having been told last week that Camden’s prolific party pub The Lock Tavern was shutting after a farewell party on bank holiday Monday, it turns out the building has in fact been sold on to another pub runner. That’s right: The Lock Tavern is staying as a boozer after all. And even better, the new owners have vowed to continue programming live music and DJs too!

After a short hiatus (August 29-September 23), the jewel in north London’s crown will reopen under the management of East London Pub Co. The group are best known for running The Ten Bells in Shoreditch. Not only do they plan to leave the Lock’s traditional interiors in place, but they’ll be adding a new bar, roof terrace (yes please) and a beer garden. Plus, they’ll be serving a wider range of craft beers, including local and independent breweries, and adding a dedicated gin menu and an extensive wine list.

According to Bradley Lomas of East London Pub Co: ‘The Lock Tavern has a fantastic history and we are looking forward to breathing new life into this Camden institution and honouring its musical heritage. The pub has been around for decades and host to some of the UK’s best up-and-coming and established talent, which is why we want to ensure music remains at the heart of this venue.’

Cheers, we'll drink to that... Welcome back, The Lock Tav. We kinda missed you there.