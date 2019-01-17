Relax, Fabric’s not closing (again)

Farringdon fun palace, Fabric, got us all worried a few days ago – after an ominous wooden barricade was erected outside the club, after all the club’s social media disappeared and – let’s not forget – after that thing a few years back when the CLUB WAS ACTUALLY SHUT DOWN. Mainly it’s the latter that made us super jumpy that a totemic of UK clubbing was vanishing again. But unclench, my fellow ravers: Fabric is all safe and well.



Turns out the whole thing was tied to Fabric XX: a year-long celebration of the club as it hits its twentieth year in 2019. Okay, it may have been a bit of a stunt, but the news is kinda cool: 20 killer parties are planned across the year, including day-into-night sessions and extended sets from Lee Burridge, Bonobo, Tale Of Us, FUSE, John Digweed and The Martinez Brothers. More names will be announced soon, and of course nights already in the diary such as FORMS, FabricLive and Little Gay Brother are all still more than happening, baby. Good news also for anyone who’s ever been to their annual, epically long birthday parties. These will extend across every weekend in October. The club also has some new residents stepping up: the very excellent Anna Wall and Bobby (formerly known as Bobby Pleasure). The two newbies are hosting a free party at the club tonight, in fact. Message the club’s Instagram channel now for a chance to go along.

We love you Fabric. Please don’t scare us like that again...