The dodgems are part of an immersive courtyard installation by Yinka Ilori, co-designer of this year’s Brit Awards, with booths where you can recover from the trauma of being bashed around by shrieking PR girls. Chef Jimmy Garcia (of South Bank igloo fame) will be on hand with a food pop-up, doing a bone-marrow beef burger, butternut squash falafels, sriracha fries and other toothsome shiz. There’s also beer and Moët champagne in case you’ve talked your boss into a desperate team-building afternoon.

It sounds like a laugh, and we could all do with a laugh, right? Also, if you happen to be under 12, you get unlimited free goes on the dodgems every Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. No champers, though.

‘Dodge: Drink, Dine and Dodgems’ is at Somerset House, Jul 15-Aug 22. Book tickets here.

