Rent costs in London actually went down last year

Feeling the pinch after the festive season? Here’s some good news for you and your dwindling bank balance: the cost of renting actually went down last year. Yes, really. And we have the stats to prove it.

Research figures shared with us by property investment website Landbay looked at rent costs across all London tube map zones and found that prices had dropped across the city in 2017.

Moved further out to save money on rent? You’re not the only one. Properties in Zone 5 saw the smallest reduction at 0.19 percent, but there was a more significant decrease in Zones 1, 2 and 3, with rents falling by 0.88 percent, 0.95 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.

Rent costs in zone 1 (£2,791) are still double those in Zone 6 (£1,335), but if you’ve got your sights set on a swanky central London pad, then you’re probably doing okay for cash. For everyone else, the (albeit tiny) fall in rent costs is definitely a step in the right direction.

Photo: Peter F. Benson/Flickr

