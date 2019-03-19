East Londoners are offically more stressed than west Londoners

Feeling stressed? There’s a high chance you live in east London, then. According to our latest Time Out Index, a whopping 57 percent of east Londoners said they had felt stressed in the past 24 hours – more than those in west, north, south or even central London.

No wonder East Enders’ list of dependencies reads like a chocolate ad. The survey revealed they’re the most hooked on the sweet stuff and cuddles. Cute.

Chocolate isn’t their only vice, though. Our survey revealed that east Londoners rack up the most bar visits and most hangovers each year. And they take the most drugs, too. Although south Londoners give them a run for their money, E postcoders are the most brain-meltingly on it, with one in ten getting high during the week of the survey – and that’s just the ones who admitted it.

So, a clear majority of east Londoners are stressed and hungover – but there’s one thing they can’t agree on. Living in a part of town that’s probably transformed more than any other over the past 20 years, east Londoners are still trying to work out what’s going on: they are the most likely to say London has changed both for better and for worse since they started living here. Call it a draw?

