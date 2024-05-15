Revealed: the most expensive tube station to rent an office at

We all know that rent in London is expensive. At this point it’s probably one of the first things people think of when they think of this city. As a general rule, being near a tube station is only going to increase your rent, and this is no different for businesses who are paying for offices rather than flats or houses.

Like the rest of us, businesses are all in the market for a good deal. Luckily for them, the people over at FreeOfficeFinder have done some good-old fashioned number crunching to discover which tube stations and lines are, on average, the cheapest and most expensive to rent office space nearby.

To figure out how much an average desk per month was along every tube line, the serviced office agency compared the cost of over 650 offices in Zone 1, creating averages for every station and then overall across the zone’s 12 tube lines.

FreeOfficeFinder revealed that the Hammersmith and City line is the cheapest along which to rent an office in Zone 1, sitting at an average of £598 per desk per month. Down the opposite end of the spectrum, the Jubilee line is the most bougie, with a desk costing £718 a month.

The full list, including average costs of a desk, was as follows:

The most expensive tube lines in Zone 1 for office rent

Jubilee Line: £718 per month Piccadilly Line: £707 per month Victoria Line: £792 per month Central Line: £671 per month Waterloo and City Line: £639 per month Elizabeth Line: £633 per month District Line: £633 per month Bakerloo Line: £629 per month Northern Line: £625 per month Circle Line: £621 per month Metropolitan Line: £607 per month Hammersmith & City Line: £598

In terms of individual stations, Barbican is the place to be if you’re looking for cheap desks, coming in at only £442 a month. Some of us might be tempted to begin living in the office with prices like that. The most expensive station was, not-that-surprisingly, Piccadilly Circus, where a single desk can apparently set you back £919 a month.

The five most expensive stations for office rent in Zone 1

Piccadilly Circus: £919 per month

Green Park: £880 per month

Victoria: £863 per month

St James’ Park: £831 per month

Monument: £823 per month

The five cheapest stations for office rent in Zone 1

Sloane Square: £492 per month

South Kensington: £489 per month

Tower Hill: £485 per month

Vauxhall: £448 per month

Barbican: £442 per month

Did you see that this popular north London lido is getting knocked down?

Plus: Asda is building a 1,500-home urban village in west London.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.