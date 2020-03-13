Robots, AI, perfume and a lot of ants: the next Turbine Hall installation might just be amazing

At the Venice Biennale, Korean-American artist Anicka Yi created giant pods out of kelp, filled with animatronic insects, that dripped into puddles of goo on the floor. It was like walking in on the most nightmarish scene from your favourite sci-fi movie. Another piece involved living soil and bacteria vitrines controlled by artificial intelligences the artist designed. Weird, surreal, smart and very, very good. Now she’s just been announced as the next artist to take over the always-daunting Turbine Hall commission at Tate Modern.

It’s a tough gig. Some works in the Turbine Hall have been amazing and iconic, like Olafur Eliasson’s famous sun, or this year’s huge fountain by Kara Walker. But other works have failed badly. We won’t know what Anicka Yi is planning until it’s unveiled, but if she can combine the elements of her work that have made her so well known, we might just be in for something seriously magical.

Anicka Yi’s installation won’t open until October, so go check out Kara Walker’s amazing ‘Fons Americanus’ while you still can.

