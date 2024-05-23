Romesh Ranganathan at London’s O2 Arena: timings and everything you need to know

The comedian’s Hustle 2024 Tour is stopping by Greenwich for two shows this week

Romesh Ranganathan, one of the UK’s most popular comedians right now, is playing two huge shows in London this week. Following a sold out tour way back in 2022, Ranganathan’s Hustle 2024 Tour is seeing him play gigs up and down the UK with a brand-new show ‘examining the human condition’.

Sound good? Of course it does. The comedian also returns in July with season three of hit TV show The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan – so these shows will be the ideal warm-up. They’re at the O2 Arena, London’s biggest indoor venue.

If you’re planning on going to one of Romesh Ranganathan’s gigs this week, here’s everything you need to know about the shows – from timings to tickets.

When is Romesh Ranganathan at London’s O2 Arena?

Romesh’s two shows in Greenwich are on Friday May 24 and Saturday May 25.

What time will he come on stage?

Expect the show to start at around 8pm, for both nights.

What time do doors open at the London O2?

Doors for both shows will open at 6.30pm.

Are there any tickets left?

Some tickets are available for both shows on AXS.

How much are tickets?

Tickets start from around £36.

