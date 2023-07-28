Ronnie Wood’s rock ‘n’ roll mecca in Richmond is up for sale

The Rolling Stone's old estate has just been put on the market

Rolling Stones fan? We might just have your dream pad. The former London home of Rolling Stones guitarist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Ronnie Wood is now on the market. And, as you’d expect, it’s very fancy indeed.

Wood, for those not in-the-know, is rock ‘n’ roll royalty and one of Britain’s most famous musicians. He’s been a member of the Stones since all the way back in 1975, though is also known for his time with Faces and the Jeff Beck Group.

The artist’s estate borders on Richmond Park in west London and stretches over two acres. The main house alone spans 12,295 square feet, within which is a grand reception room, luxurious dining space, bar and even a billiards room.

But that’s not all. The estate also includes other buildings and complexes, too. As well as a lodge and cottage within the grounds, there’s also a swimming pool compound with a jacuzzi, sauna and steam rooms. Here are some pictures of the place, in all its glory.

Photograph: DDRE

Photograph: DDRE

Photograph: DDRE

Dreamy as it is, Wood’s old place is predictably expensive. Estate agents DDRE have listed an eye-wideningly spenny guide price of £17,950,000... so maybe this one is better to stare at pics of online. You can do more of that on the official listing here.

Listen to ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, Time Out’s brilliant new podcast.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.