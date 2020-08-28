Ryanair is selling £19.99 flights to Portugal until midnight tonight

We’re all pretty much desperate to GTFO of here right now – and Ryanair knows it. The low-cost carrier has just announced a flash sale with flights from the UK to Portugal costing less than £20.

Just a week after the country was added to the UK’s ever-shortening list of ‘travel corridors’ – allowing you to skip quarantine on your return home – the budget airline has slashed prices on flights from London Luton to Faro to £19.99 each way. From London Stansted, flights to Faro and Lisbon will set you back just £17.84.

You can also fly to Portugal from Edinburgh for only £14.99 each way, and from Birmingham, Aberdeen, Leeds Bradford, Glasgow, Newcastle and Bristol for less than £30.

The cheapest deals have limited availability and are valid on certain flights throughout September. You can book through the Ryanair website – but hurry, as the sale ends at midnight tonight (August 28).

Worried the government might change the travel rules again overnight, as it did for Spain, France, Croatia and Switzerland? Well, Ryanair is waiving all ‘change fees’, so you’ll be able to postpone your holidays for free if you’re suddenly unable to fly. Happy (hopefully hassle-free) holidays!

How safe is flying right now? We asked an expert.

Here are all countries Brits can actually travel to right now.

Share the story