Ryanair is selling £9.99 flights to Europe until midnight tonight

The low-cost airline has slashed prices for flights to France, Italy and Greece throughout September

We’re all pretty much desperate to GTFO of here right now – and Ryanair knows it. The low-cost carrier has just announced a flash sale with flights from the UK to France and Italy costing as little as £9.99.

The airline has slashed prices by 30 percent on more than 400,000 seats on European flights throughout next month. The deals are available until midnight tonight, but cover most flights between September 1 and 30.

Some flights to Poland now start at £7.99, while you could fly to France, Italy and Germany for just £9.99. The cheapest flights to Greece and Croatia are now £14.99 each way.

There are also £9.99 deals for Spain and Portugal, although the UK government is currently warning against ‘all but essential’ travel to both destinations – meaning you would have to self-quarantine for 14 days on your return.

Worried the government might change the travel rules overnight, as it did for Spain? Well, Ryanair is waiving all ‘change fees’, so you’ll be able to postpone your holidays for free if you’re suddenly unable to fly. Happy (hopefully hassle-free) holidays!

