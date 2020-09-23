Sadiq Khan has delivered a London lockdown plan to government

Following emergency planning meetings on Monday (September 21), Mayor of London Sadiq Khan spoke with prime minister Boris Johnson to seek approval of new local lockdown measures within the capital.

The Mayor of London said he met with local council leaders and public health experts to agree a series of restrictions for London to help halt the spread of coronavirus. He said that he has since discussed new proposed restrictions with the prime minister, with the two speaking on the phone on Tuesday September 22.

‘I firmly believe that acting early, rather than having to impose more stringent measures later, is the right thing to do both for public health and the economy,’ said Khan in a message to followers on social media, adding how he knew new restrictions were frustrating.

‘I will be as clear as possible with Londoners about the full details and what it means for them as soon as it is agreed with government,’ added the Mayor.

Speaking to Sky News, Sadiq Khan suggested that increased face-mask use could be one of the measures used to slow the spread of the virus, saying masks could be worn in public places and not just on public transport.

Following word of the government’s new curfew for hospitality venues across England, Khan also wrote in I News about the need for additional restrictions in London ‘as soon as possible’.

Within the opinion piece, Khan called for the use of face masks within hospitality venues and for employees to work from home if they can – both measures the government has now introduced across England as part of its new package of restrictions. But it’s still to be confirmed what other measures in the London lockdown proposal might have already been covered off in yesterday’s tightening of rules across the country.

What are the current rules around face mask use in the capital?