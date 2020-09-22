Sadiq Khan is taking a London lockdown plan to government today

Following emergency planning meetings yesterday (Monday September 21), Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is due to meet with the government for approval of new local lockdown measures within the capital.

The Mayor of London said he met with local council leaders and public health experts to agree a series of restrictions for London to help halt the spread of coronavirus. He said he’d be discussing new proposed restrictions with the prime minister this morning (Tuesday September 22).

‘I firmly believe that acting early, rather than having to impose more stringent measures later, is the right thing to do both for public health and the economy,’ said Khan in a message to followers on social media, adding how he knew new restrictions were frustrating.

‘I will be as clear as possible with Londoners about the full details and what it means for them as soon as it is agreed with government,’ added the Mayor.

Speaking to Sky News, Sadiq Khan suggested that increased face-mask use could be one of the measures used to slow the spread of the virus, saying masks could be worn in public places and not just on public transport. He also said the proposal included asking all hospitality staff to wear masks at all times.

It adds to new measures due to come in across England on Thursday that will see a curfew for pubs and hospitality venues at 10pm each day.

What are the current rules around face mask use in the capital?