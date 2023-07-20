Salt Bae has had to reduce his London restaurant’s extortionate prices

Ah Salt Bae, the ostensibly harmless internet meme who turned out to be a social-climbing restaurant tyrant. Perhaps it’s karma, or maybe it’s just because of the cost of living, but the restauranteur has had to reduce the prices at his extortionate Knightsbridge restaurant to get customers in the door. Sad!

Salt Bae’s Nusr-Et Steakhouse, which opened in September 2021, was known for selling a gold-covered steak for £1,450, as well as charging £9 for a coke and £50 for a cappuccino. Salt Bae (real name Nusret Gökçe) has had to pivot to a slightly more modest offering and is now selling a set lunch menu for as low as £39 per person, available on weekdays from 12-5pm. Customers will also be able to get a burger and fries for £45, a taco burger for £25 or four pieces of sushi for £23-28.

Nusr-Et was previously ranked as one of the city’s worst restaurants on TripAdvisor. While gaining a lot of media attention and turning a profit of £7 million during its first year of trading, the joint soon fell out of favour for being gimmicky and ridiculously overpriced.

Gökçe was also accused of harassing employees, stealing tips and selling leftover dregs of wine back to customers earlier this year. The restauranteur currently has seven lawsuits filed against himself. Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

