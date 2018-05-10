  • News
Secret Cinema has announced its biggest event to date: Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Romeo + Juliet’

By Alexandra Sims Posted: Thursday May 10 2018, 12:43pm

Start getting to grips with iambic pentameter and belting out Des’ree, because immersive cinema aficionados Secret Cinema are returning this summer to transport film buffs into Baz Luhrmann’s take on the Shakespearean tragedy ‘Romeo + Juliet’.

As ever, Secret Cinema is still being all hush, hush on the details. But, we do know that between August 9 and 19 they’ll be transforming a secret outdoor location into sunny Verona Beach and it’ll be the largest production its ever put on. Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday May 18, with prices starting at £49. What exactly do you get for it? Too early to tell. But here’s what we do know: you’ll be part of a 5,000 strong audience and get a chance to take part in the festival-style show along with live bands, DJs, choirs and artists. We’re feeling star-crossed already. 

‘Secret Cinema presents William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet’ opens on August 9. Tickets are available here

Can’t wait until August? Find the best outdoor cinema in London right here

Staff writer
By Alexandra Sims

Alex is listings editor at Time Out London. She gets excited when she sees dogs on the tube and appreciates a good guitar solo. Follow her on Twitter at @Alex0Sims.

