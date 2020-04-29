See an exclusive film about the Clash’s ‘London Calling’ as part of Museum from Home

Its cover pastiches Elvis’s debut album, but features an iconic image of bass player Tim Simonon destroying his instrument on stage. The Clash’s 1979 album ‘London Calling’ is a landmark in the history of punk, of rock, of music made in and about the capital. It even made it to number eight on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Now virtual visitors to the Museum of London can enjoy a special free display devoted to the album, ‘The Clash: London Calling’, without leaving their sofa.

At 10am on Thurdsay April 30, you can catch a never-before-seen short film about the band and the making of ‘London Calling’. The timing marks the launch of BBC Arts’ #MuseumFromHome, a whole day championing the UK’s amazing museums and display spaces, with activities and one-off events featuring across the BBC website, social media, and on TV and radio.

So wipe the gob from your Lewis Leathers jacket and help celebrate a London icon (and the UK’s wonderful museums) by smashing something up. Joking.

The BBC Arts Museum from Home opens to visitors at 10am on Thu Apr 30, with ‘The Clash: London Calling’ film and more. Use #MuseumFromHome on social media. ‘The Clash: London Calling’ is at the Museum of London.

