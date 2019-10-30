See the evolution of a London road over 115 years at this new photography exhibition

The free photo show captures London Road in Elephant & Castle at three very different points in its history

1904

Photograph: Untitled (London Road), 1904, Ernest Miller. Collection: UAL Archives and Special Collections Centre

In 1904, a surveyor named Ernest Miller was tasked with recording London Road after the opening of the Northern line. His photographs created a valuable archive of the area’s early businesses and the odd bit of accidental street photography, where passing locals can be seen in the background.

1975





Photograph: Wright’s Traders’ Supplies, 43 London Road. © Brue Rae, London College of Communication, 1975. Collection: UAL Archives and Special Collections Centre

Photograph: Mr L Rose, Newsagents, 6 London Road, © Bruce Rae, London College of Communication, 1975 Collection: UAL Archives and Special Collections Centre

The owners of long-gone shops like Wright’s Traders’ Supplies and Mr L Rose Newsagents are seen in these photographs by Bruce Rae, whose recently rediscovered archival images documented the area’s local businesses and their shopfronts.

2019





Photograph: Short Cuts Salon, 20 London Road, 2019 © Robin Christian. Collection: UAL Photography and the Archive Research Centre

Photograph: HFC Chicken, 19 London Road, 2019 © Robin Christian. Collection: UAL Photography and the Archive Research Centre

A portrait of two shopfronts you can still find on London Road today: Short Cuts salon and HFC Chicken.

The exhibition ‘Portrait of a London Road’ can be seen at London College of Communication. Tube Elephant & Castle. Mon Nov 4 until Jan 15 2020. Free. Find out more here.

