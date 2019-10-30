Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right See the evolution of a London road over 115 years at this new photography exhibition
News / Events & Festivals

See the evolution of a London road over 115 years at this new photography exhibition

By Kmccabe Posted: Wednesday October 30 2019, 11:20am

See the evolution of a London road over 115 years at this new photography exhibition
Photograph: Books And More Books, 39 London Road. © Brue Rae, London College of Communication, 1975. Collection: UAL Archives and Special Collections Centre

The free photo show captures London Road in Elephant & Castle at three very different points in its history

1904

 

Photograph: Untitled (London Road), 1904, Ernest Miller. Collection: UAL Archives and Special Collections Centre

 

Photograph: Untitled (London Road), 1904, Ernest Miller. Collection: UAL Archives and Special Collections Centre

In 1904, a surveyor named Ernest Miller was tasked with recording London Road after the opening of the Northern line. His photographs created a valuable archive of the area’s early businesses and the odd bit of accidental street photography, where passing locals can be seen in the background. 

 

1975

Photograph: Wright’s Traders’ Supplies, 43 London Road. © Brue Rae, London College of Communication, 1975. Collection: UAL Archives and Special Collections Centre

 

Photograph: Mr L Rose, Newsagents, 6 London Road, © Bruce Rae, London College of Communication, 1975 Collection: UAL Archives and Special Collections Centre

The owners of long-gone shops like Wright’s Traders’ Supplies and Mr L Rose Newsagents are seen in these photographs by Bruce Rae, whose recently rediscovered archival images documented the area’s local businesses and their shopfronts. 

 

2019

Photograph: Short Cuts Salon, 20 London Road, 2019 © Robin Christian. Collection: UAL Photography and the Archive Research Centre

 

Photograph: HFC Chicken, 19 London Road, 2019 © Robin Christian. Collection: UAL Photography and the Archive Research Centre

A portrait of two shopfronts you can still find on London Road today: Short Cuts salon and HFC Chicken. 

The exhibition ‘Portrait of a London Road’ can be seen at London College of Communication. Tube Elephant & Castle. Mon Nov 4 until Jan 15 2020. Free. Find out more here

Want more London-centric photography? Find out what exhibitions are on now

More into food than people? You won’t want to miss the ‘Feast for the Eyes’ photo show. 

 

 

 

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Katie M 171 Posts

Katie McCabe joined Time Out in 2017 and she is now the Events Editor for London.

Need a weekend that involves good films, esoteric art, amazing food and underground shows that will make you forget all about bedtime? She's your woman. Turning 'writing about London' into a job since 2011.

Connect with her on Twitter and Instagram @kmccabie

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest