See the evolution of a London road over 115 years at this new photography exhibition

The free photo show captures London Road in Elephant & Castle at three very different points in its history
1904
In 1904, a surveyor named Ernest Miller was tasked with recording London Road after the opening of the Northern line. His photographs created a valuable archive of the area’s early businesses and the odd bit of accidental street photography, where passing locals can be seen in the background.
1975
The owners of long-gone shops like Wright’s Traders’ Supplies and Mr L Rose Newsagents are seen in these photographs by Bruce Rae, whose recently rediscovered archival images documented the area’s local businesses and their shopfronts.
2019
A portrait of two shopfronts you can still find on London Road today: Short Cuts salon and HFC Chicken.
The exhibition ‘Portrait of a London Road’ can be seen at London College of Communication. Tube Elephant & Castle. Mon Nov 4 until Jan 15 2020. Free. Find out more here.
