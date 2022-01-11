Selfridges new vegan restaurant Adesse looks pretty special

This one might have passed you by.

At the very end of 2021, a new vegan restaurant called Adesse opened in Selfridges. And it looks like a great addition to your Veganuary hit list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ADESSE (@adessemkc)

Behind the (chef’s) wheel is Matthew Kenney, a world-famous, ‘plant-based pioneer’ who heads up a team producing innovative food focusing on wellbeing and happiness. Small plates? You’ve got jackfruit crab cakes with smoked red pepper remoulade, beetroot carpaccio with yuzu kosho, kimchi dumplings, a very extra cheese-and-nut plate (pictured at the top of the page) among others. Mains include kelp noodle cacio e pepe, complete with snap peas, pea shoots and dehydrated black olives. Desserts include a potent chocolate-and-salted-caramel crunch, as well as a lime parfait with avocado and spiced macadamias.

All in all, Adesse, situated on Selfridge’s second floor, sounds like a pretty blissed-out place. All the food is seasonal (tick) and locally sourced (tick) while the wine list is as organic and biodiverse as you could like (double tick).

Adesse, Selfridges, 400 Oxford St, W1A 1AB.

The very best vegan restaurants in London right now.

Burger King has started selling vegan ‘chicken’ nuggets.