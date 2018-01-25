The best vegan restaurants in London
Looking for vegan restaurants? London has loads of great options for those avoiding meat, fish and dairy
When it comes to vegan-only restaurants, London has herbivores covered (see the second tab below if you don't believe us). But what the heck do you do when you're eating as a group, and only some of you are vegan? Go somewhere that’ll please everyone, that’s what. For our first list, we've hand-picked restaurants covering cuisines from Japanese and Thai, right through to Peruvian, which 'cater for all'. Because the only thing better than eating out, is eating out with all your friends.
The best restaurants in London catering for vegans
Andina
Sibling to cured-fish specialist Ceviche, Shoreditch’s Andina is where you go to feel whole again. Yup, we’re talking vegan-friendly dishes made with ancient Peruvian superfoods such as Incan peanuts. Try the tacu tacu pancake with braised aubergine, quinoa and tofu or fermented beetroot with seaweed and potato mash, avocado cream and beetroot dust. Superfoods just got seriously super.
Aprés Food Co
The owners of this gorgeous-looking Clerkenwell joint want us all to ‘make friends with food’ – and we’re certainly sold on the place with its low-key backstreet vibe, pretty plants and cleverly contrived gluten-free cooking. Look for nutritionally balanced dishes ranging from vegan cooked breakfasts to salads and savoury platters with home-baked crackers. Shots of organic wheatgrass are on-message too.
Bao Fitzrovia
The lamb’s brains, smoked eel and bone marrow served at Bao’s Fitzrovia branch may be a vegan buzzkill, and even the much-Instagrammed bao are made with milk, but guess what? One of their best dishes just happens to be fully plant-based – we’re talking smoky aubergine with minced tofu and mapo sauce. Also ask about their sweet-savoury vegan cocktail.
Ceviche Soho
Although this small but sexy Peruvian hotspot is known for its ceviche (riffs on marinated fish and meat), it also actively caters to those who choose to eschew animal-based products. Typically, you might find the likes of avocado cannelloni with palm-heart salad and chia seed gelée or braised cauliflower with amarillo chilli, puffed rice and olive sauce.
Copita
The menu at this much-loved Soho hangout changes daily, and they always have at least three vegan-friendly dishes on offer. Their plant-based tapas plates may be small, but the flavours are huge – and often unexpected. For committed vegans, that might mean white asparagus with kale and caperberry dressing or roasted aubergine with hazelnuts and tomato ‘honey’. Delicioso.
Dinings
Good things come small packages, and this teeny – but fiendishly good – Marylebone Japanese proves the point. As for vegan dining, you’re in excellent hands and the kitchen is happy to knock up dishes at short notice. From field green salad with jalapeño vinaigrette and crispy buckwheat to chargrilled shiitake mushroom sushi with truffle salsa and ponzu jelly, the world is your mock oyster.
Flat Three
An awkward basement space concealing a high-end dining room with black walnut tables and oriental silk screens – that’s the backdrop for Flat Three’s eclectic Japanese-inspired cooking. Each teeny modernist dish on the fixed-price menus comes with a creative plant-based alternative – think smoked beets with almond and golden beetroot, long aubergine with Korean ssamjang paste or eryngii mushrooms baked on seaweed. Pricey but worth it.
Foodilic
Yugoslav chef Peter Ilic (of Little Bay fame) slipped his own moniker into Foodilic – a health-promoting venture that started out in Brighton and is now peddling its organic and vegan/vegetarian wares a short stroll from King’s Cross station. Raw salads and raw cakes catch the eye and they even serve kombucha ‘raw tea’ alongside cooked breakfasts and dishes from the global melting pot.
The Gate
Understated, sleek and minimalist, this branch of veggie haven The Gate still manages to feel super-comfortable and its global menu is a good fit for the surroundings. Global themes and influences loom large, and there’s plenty for vegans – from tofu tikka and miso-glazed aubergine to black-bean tortillas and a raw version of pad Thai. Also note the ‘health and wellness’ specials.
Gauthier Soho
Calorie-counted dishes and a dedicated vegan tasting menu mean that Alexis Gauthier’s classy townhouse restaurant is a go-to for the healthy brigade as well as fans of Gallic-style gourmandising. The current ‘les plantes’ offer, for example, promises everything from coco bean velouté with smoked tofu, romanesco and jerez vinegar to whole roasted parsnip with maple sweet potatoes, parsnip crisp and black cardamom broth. Bon appetit!
Vegan-only restaurants in London
222 Veggie Vegan
Don’t be fooled by the name – everything at 222 is 100 percent vegan. It’s also deliberately low in fat and salt – so if you’re going to indulge in the likes of raclette (made with tofu cottage cheese), stroganoff (enriched with cashew cream), raw chocolate tortes and vegan ice creams, this is the place. It's not about ‘clean eating’, but 222’s nosh is still darn good for you.
Black Cat
Run as a not-for-profit workers’ cooperative, this ethical vegan café is a top spot for budget plant-based food that's healthy too. The ever-changing line-up of salad plates features a whole host of ideas involving perfectly dressed kale, beetroot, pesto and other vegan favourites. Their smoky lentil burger is proper comfort food, and don’t leave without trying a syrupy vegan pastry from the counter.
Cook Daily
The menu at CookDaily comprises bowls of rainbow vegan goodness crammed full of vegetables, tofu or fake chicken, all served in receptacles made from recycled cardboard. Owner/head chef King Cook has Laotian heritage, and there are lots of South-East Asian flavours here, with standouts including his mum’s green curry and a ‘yoga fire bowl’ (chillies married to coconut). Genuine, unpretentiously eco and easily affordable.
Farmacy
Owned by well-connected glamourpuss Camilla Al-Fayed (of Harrods fame), Farmacv sells ‘clean indulgence’ to an eager audience of moneyed Notting Hillbillies and aspirational hedge-fund wives. It’s a happy, joyful, ‘free-from’ kind of place – no dairy, no sugars, no additives, no meat, with lots of plant-based stuff lurking in its signature ‘earth bowls’. Judging by the ridiculously glossy good looks of most of the customers, the idea seems to work.
Hemsley + Hemsley
The Hemsley sisters are spiraliser-wielding rock stars on the ‘clean eating’ stage, and their first café – a chic, sleek vision in brushed gold, blonde wood and herb-green upholstery – is resolutely on-trend. It’s also a snug fit for Selfridges Body Studio. Buy into the H&H brand via organic gluten-free dishes without refined sugars or hydrogenated fats, and raise a cheer for their health-conscious vegan cooking.
Itadaki Zen
Japanese, vegan… and organic? What’s not to love – and, rest assured, we do love this cool little miracle near King’s Cross station. Only the slurping of noodles disturbs the zen-like tranquillity, as punters dip into a virtuously healthy menu that makes the most of a few key ingredients (expects lots of tofu and seaweed). Laid-back staff go with the flow, while zealous foodie workshops make Itadaki even more lovable.
Karamel Restaurant
Located in Wood Green's Chocolate Factory 2 (an event space, arts centre and music venue), Karamel’s vegan vibe extends beyond its self-styled ‘world food’, with organic wines, cocktails and craft beers adding to an offer that steers clear of all things animal. Meze, masala dosas and buddha bowls are regular hits, and Sunday’s all-day vegan roast goes down a storm. Great live entertainment too.
Loving Hut
The London outpost of a small chain that focuses on vegan dishes inspired by pan-Asian cuisine, Loving Hut professes to use organic vegetables and non-GMO products, with ingredients sourced locally where possible. You'll probably recognise much of the menu – versions of BBQ ribs, shredded chilli beef and crispy aromatic duck. Plus there’s kung po tofu, tom yam and tricksy non-meat versions of pad Thai.
Manna
It’s 1967. Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Ravi Shankar are spreading love, peace and good vibrations at Monterey, California; meanwhile, a modest veggie restaurant is taking its first steps in Primrose Hill, London. Fifty years on, Manna has plenty of vegan as well as veggie options, with a host of plant-based goodies on its bountiful menu: check out the lettuce-leaf tacos, the maki rolls and the rainbow panzanella for size.
Ms Cupcake
Vegans rejoice! Ms Cupcake’s baking is free from just about everything that usually goes into a sweet treat. Milk? Don’t need it. Butter? No thank you! Eggs, cheese, honey… out the door! Of course, Ms C still uses sugar, let’s not go completely crazy now. Taste the excellence for yourself at her Brixton base, where you can pick up cupcakes (obvs), cookies, milkshakes, chocolates and other goodies.
It's a big no to Ceviche Soho. I chose it for a birthday meal based on this article. Because there were 8 of us, we had to have the set menu, and 2 of us were vegan. For the princely sum of £38pp we were given chips, rice, and a quinoa salad, and that was only after complaining that we weren't getting any food while the non-vegans were being brought dish after dish.
Thanks TO, this is great. London is finally catching up with the times. More and more options is gooood! : )
Editors!
"Our vegetarian dishes are mostly vegan, except the rice noodle dishes, which use fish sauce’."Dishes prepared with fish sauce are not vegetarian. Pescetarian is the word you are looking for.
Hello, also Maximo Italian Bistrot in Kennington do Vegan Marinara Pizza, Vegan Vegetarian Pizza, also gluten free option available.
They do also a special Vegan platter, with home made pickes and preserved vegetables, vegan sandwiches and vegan pasta dishes with alimentary yeast instead of parmesan.
Amico Bio is great but it's not a vegan-only restaurant, unless it's eliminated dairy produce etc very recently? Please could you check this?
I dont understand how you can use the term 'health concious' to describe Manna when half their dishes are fried, not to mention overpriced. You didnt even suggest Vantra Vitao on Oxford Street which is THE best vegan restaurant in London bar none.
You forgot about Veg Bar in Brixton!
http://www.vegbar.co.uk/
@Tristan C Thanks Tristan - it's in the second tab of the feature under 'vegan-only'. Time Out Eating & Drinking Team.
Was really chuffed to see this - until I visited the first restaurant's website - and their speciality is a whole suckling roast piglet!!! NB: Having something vegan on the menu does not make you vegan friendly.
@Rachael W Thanks for your comment, Rachael, and sorry to hear that our list was a little unclear. We've aimed to gather up restaurants that cater for all. Our second tab is filled with lots of lovely vegan-only restaurants, so hopefully that's still of use for finding a restaurant. Time Out Eating & Drinking Team.
Interesting article, though one small point for the Copita del Mercado entry. Honey isn't vegan, as it's from a creature!
@Eve R Thanks Eve - our mistake. We've removed that dish from our list now. Time Out Eating & Drinking Team.