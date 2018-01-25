The best vegan restaurants in London

When it comes to vegan-only restaurants, London has herbivores covered (see the second tab below if you don't believe us). But what the heck do you do when you're eating as a group, and only some of you are vegan? Go somewhere that’ll please everyone, that’s what. For our first list, we've hand-picked restaurants covering cuisines from Japanese and Thai, right through to Peruvian, which 'cater for all'. Because the only thing better than eating out, is eating out with all your friends.

Feeling peckish? Make things worse for yourself with our video guide to the smash-hit Vegan Nights street food market – an appetite-whetting collection of some of the capital’s finest vegan street food stalls: