Shania Twain at BST Hyde Park: timings and everything you need to know

Let's go, girls! Glasto might be over for another year, but the UK festival cycle continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. Following her delightfully camp legends set last weekend, Shania Twain is bringing her country pop bangers to BST Hyde Park.

The good news is there are still some tickets up for grabs. So, dust off your cowboy boots — here's everything you need to know about Shania Twain at BST Hyde Park.

RECOMMENDED:

Time Out’s full guide to BST Hyde Park 2024.

When is Shania Twain playing BST Hyde Park?

The Queen of Country Pop will be playing to Hyde Park on Sunday July 7.

What time do gates open at BST Hyde Park?

The gates will open at 2pm for general admission, with last entry at 8.30pm. If you have primariy entry or VIP tickets, you'll be able to enter from 1pm.

What time will Shania Twain come on stage?

She's due to take to the main stage at 8.50pm.

Who is supporting Shania Twain at BST Hyde Park?

The Great Oak Stage

3pm: Natalie Imbruglia

4pm: Elle King

5.10pm: Anne-Marie

6.40pm: The Corrs

The Rainbow Stage

3.30pm: Natalie Shay

4.40pm: Nell Mescal

6pm: Cate

The Birdcage Stage

2.30pm: Grace Davies

3.30pm: Germein

4.40pm: Hannah Grae

6pm: Dea Matrona

The Cuban Garage Stage

3.30pm: The Live Carnival

6pm: The Cuban Brothers

Are there any tickets left?

You bet! There are some general admission, primary entry and VIP tickets still available on AXS, starting from £122.45.

What is the setlist?

We don't know for sure, but it could look something like her Glastonbury set. That went as follows:

That Don't Impress Me Much

Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)

You Win My Love

Up!

I'm Gonna Getcha Good!

You're Still the One

Forever and for Always

Come on Over

Any Man of Mine

Giddy Up!

Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?

Honey, I'm Home

From This Moment On

(If You're Not in It for Love) I'm Outta Here!

Man! I Feel Like a Woman!

What will the weather be like?

Make sure you pack a poncho — it's not looking great. The Met Office is forecasting cloud and heavy showers for Sunday afternoon.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.