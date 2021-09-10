London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Jordan Stephens
Photograph: Prexa / Prexshrestha

Singer and actor Jordan Stephens on landing a part in ‘Star Wars’

The former Rizzle Kicks star on how he ‘blagged‘ an acting career

Written by
Isabelle Aron
Advertising

In 2016, I was cycling to Grange Studios on Latimer Road for a rehearsal with Wildhood, my new band after Rizzle Kicks. On my way, I checked my phone and an email came up. It said I’d been offered a part in a film called ‘Los Alamos’. I got to Grange Studios and looked through the script after I’d signed an NDA. It mentioned Darth Vader and Stormtroopers. I was like: This is ‘Star Wars’, that’s crazy. I rang my agent from Latimer Road. This was on the Monday and they wanted me on set on the Friday. I thought: Are you kidding me? I didn’t audition. The casting director saw me in another thing and liked me so she cast me in ‘Rogue One’.

My acting career started when I got an audition for a show called ‘Glue’. Since then, I’ve been blagging an acting career. At the time of ‘Star Wars’, I wasn’t bothered about acting. Being a pop star was too much pressure so I put Rizzle Kicks on ice, started making grunge music and dyed my hair green. Then I got a part in ‘Star Wars’. It’s an example of the ridiculous spaces I find myself in as a creative. The boundaries seems to be limitless in terms of where I can end up.

Jordan Stephens’s single ‘Wicked’ is out now.

Read more from this series:

‘Hamilton’ star Giles Terera on the pizza that changed his fate.

Candice Carty-Williams reminisces about the Camberwell market of her childhood.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on city identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.