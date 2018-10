Looks like the luck of the Irish is on our side this week, as beer behemoth Guinness is celebrating International Stout Day by giving away nearly 10,000 pints of the dark stuff.

Head to any Fuller’s pub tomorrow (November 1) from 5pm and say ‘International Stout Day’ at the bar to be rewarded with some booze on the house.

Better hop to it, though, as they’re available on a first-come, first-poured basis!

