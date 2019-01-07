Six totally free things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

Taking off a few layers in a sweaty Central line carriage is a necessity, but it’s generally frowned upon to ditch your trousers on the tube. Now’s your chance to do just that as the annual No Trousers Tube Ride returns for its tenth year. Meet in front of the National Gallery and get ready to drop your kecks when you get underground. Just leave your budgie smugglers at home, yeah? Meet in front of the National Gallery. Tube: Charing Cross. Sun Jan 13.

Waltham Forest has been named London’s first ever Borough of Culture for 2019 and it’s kicking things off with a three-day festival. Expect light installations, music from local talent and lots of ace neon from God’s Own Junkyard. Various locations. Fri Jan 11-Sun Jan 13.

Flossing is so 2018. Learn some new moves at this free dancing session, where you’ll master everything from swing and salsa to ballroom and jive. All levels are welcome and you don’t need a partner – just turn up and join in. Royal Festival Hall. Tube: Waterloo. Wed Jan 9.

Overdone it on the Bailey’s? Have a break at this one-day festival where you can try loads of alcohol-free tipples. Learn how to make cocktails, sip free samples and feel smug the next day when you’re hangover-free. The Old Truman Brewery. Shoreditch High St Overground. Sat Jan 12-Sun Jan 13.

Ever heard of a wassail? It’s an ancient tradition which involves singing to apple trees for a good harvest. Intrigued? Experience it at Agnes Riley Gardens where you’ll listen to live music, learn how to prune apple trees and sip mulled cider. Agnes Riley Gardens. Tube: Clapham South. Sun Jan 13.

