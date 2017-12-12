Six totally free things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

In the market for sugar, spice and all things nice? You’re in luck. Doughnut Time is opening a new branch in Shoreditch, filled to the brim with monster baked goods. (Think treats topped with lashings of icing and whole Hershey’s Kisses.) To celebrate, the team are handing out free festive ’nuts for two hours only. Go, go, go! Doughnut Time, 233a Old St. Tube: Old St. Fri Dec 15, 12.30pm-2.30pm.

Spend a night dangling from a climbing wall this week at a free bouldering workshop. It’ll leave you feeling giddier than your Christmas party. Book tickets on Eventbrite. Castle Climbing Centre. Tube: Manor House. Thu Dec 14.

Need a festive top-up? US acapella group The Dartmouth Decibelles will bring the #vibes to the Natural History Museum’s Café Bar. Natural History Museum. Tube: South Kensington.

Tue Dec 12.

How do communities of queer, trans and intersex people of colour grow? What’s their importance? That’s just a couple of the questions asked at BBZ collective’s four-day Tate Takeover. There’ll be parties, co-working spaces , talks and even a pop-up barbershop. Tate Modern. Tube: Southwark. Thu Dec 14-Sun Dec 17.

Twenty tonnes of real snow. That’s what’s being used to create the 25-metre ‘snow slide’ arriving in East Village this week. Apparently it’s even sculpted for ultimate speed. All visitors need to do is grab a rubber ring and hop on board. (Suitable for all ages, even big kids.) East Village. Tube: Stratford. Fri Dec 15-Sat Dec 16.

Find fun paintings of stars, sportspeople, dancers, ducks and a giant mouth eating an enormous biscuit at this Rose Wylie exhibition. It explores the sadness and silliness of disposable pop culture. Serpentine Gallery. Tube: Lancaster Gate. Until Feb 11.

