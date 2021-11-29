In what is a fairly competitive field, Tobacco Dock in Wapping might have this Christmas’ best festive rooftop. The space has been transformed by the power of Santa into not one but four holiday spaces, from igloos to a ski lodge with seasonal drinks too. And, arguably the main event, ice skating is back.

Allegedly the only rooftop rink in all of Europe, Tobacco Dock’s skating experience is open for the first time since 2019. This is a unique Christmas event for sure, as you skate around with the London skyline as your backdrop. Don’t worry if you’re not a pro either, there are gliders to help. Sounds like the perfect Instagram opportunity.

Photo: Haydon Perrior

Warming up after skating won’t pose a challenge either. Head over to a heated igloo, designed for peak-cosiness with warmers and blankets (the views of London are’t half bad either). Then get your holiday movie fix in the Christmas Cocktail Cinema, complete with themed drinks and popcorn. Festive movies featured this year are favourites like ‘Home Alone’ (one and two) and ‘Love Actually’, as well as maybe a more controversial choice, ‘Die Hard’.

Also on the Tobacco Dock roof is a secret speakeasy, so if you’re looking to get crafty, you can book a mixology session here. An aprés ski lodge has also opened as well, with a menu of Alpine and Bavarian dishes like schnitzels and bratwurst. Basically you will not run out of things to do here. And who doesn't enjoy a mulled wine to end an ice skating session?

Tobacco Dock, London E1W 2SF

Decent gifts you can get as same-day delivery in London

Flat Iron Square has been turned into a festive wonderland