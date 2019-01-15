Skepta, Jorja Smith, Diplo, Todd Terje and Octavian set for Field Day this year

Drum roll please... Skepta and Jorja Smith (right) have just been announced as headliners for Field Day 2019. It's a big deal for the grime kingpin, who grew up on Meridian Walk Estate – which is mad close to the festival's new home in Meridian Water, Enfield. And what a 2019 it's been for Jorja Smith already – the singer has been just been nominated for three Brits including British Album of the Year category, British Female and British Breakthrough categories.

As ever with Field Day, which this year reaches its 13th year, the rest of the line-up is just as essential. Some Time Out faves joining the fun include: Diplo, The Black Madonna, Modeselektor, Jungle, Pusha T, Earl Sweatshirt, Deerhunter, Julia Holter, Denis Sulta, Todd Terje, Bonobo and Marie Davidson.

Field Day is on June 7 and 8, and below are loads more confirmed acts. Can it just be bumbag weather yet?

FRIDAY:

Actress

Bonobo

Boy Azooga

Deerhunter

Earl Sweatshirt

George Fitzgerald (Live)

HÆLOS

Julia Holter

Jungle

Kelly Lee Owens

Leon Vynehall (Live)

Lost Souls of Saturn

Methyl Ethel

Modeselektor

Pip Blom

Skepta

SATURDAY:

Courtesy

Denis Sulta

Diplo

DJ Seinfeld

Eclair Fifi

Erol Alkan

HAAi

Jorja Smith

JPEGMAFIA

Mall Grab

Marie Davidson (Live)

Mella Dee

MorMor

Octavian

Pusha T

Rachel Chinouriri

Red Axes (Live)

Seth Troxler

Sinkane

Skee Mask

The Black Madonna

Todd Terje