Skepta, Jorja Smith, Diplo, Todd Terje and Octavian set for Field Day this year

Drum roll please... Skepta and Jorja Smith (right) have just been announced as headliners for Field Day 2019. It's a big deal for the grime kingpin, who grew up on Meridian Walk Estate – which is mad close to the festival's new home in Meridian Water, Enfield. And what a 2019 it's been for Jorja Smith already – the singer has been just been nominated for three Brits including British Album of the Year category, British Female and British Breakthrough categories.
As ever with Field Day, which this year reaches its 13th year, the rest of the line-up is just as essential. Some Time Out faves joining the fun include: Diplo, The Black Madonna, Modeselektor, Jungle, Pusha T, Earl Sweatshirt, Deerhunter, Julia Holter, Denis Sulta, Todd Terje, Bonobo and Marie Davidson.
Field Day is on June 7 and 8, and below are loads more confirmed acts. Can it just be bumbag weather yet?
FRIDAY:
Actress
Bonobo
Boy Azooga
Deerhunter
Earl Sweatshirt
George Fitzgerald (Live)
HÆLOS
Julia Holter
Jungle
Kelly Lee Owens
Leon Vynehall (Live)
Lost Souls of Saturn
Methyl Ethel
Modeselektor
Pip Blom
Skepta
SATURDAY:
Courtesy
Denis Sulta
Diplo
DJ Seinfeld
Eclair Fifi
Erol Alkan
HAAi
Jorja Smith
JPEGMAFIA
Mall Grab
Marie Davidson (Live)
Mella Dee
MorMor
Octavian
Pusha T
Rachel Chinouriri
Red Axes (Live)
Seth Troxler
Sinkane
Skee Mask
The Black Madonna
Todd Terje