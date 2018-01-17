Skint? A Covent Garden café is serving free lunches next week

Feeling financially solvent? Of course you’re not. It’s mid-January. Everyone’s stinking broke: bye bye Christmas indulgence! Hello tax return! And so on.

Broke probably means hungry, too. But worry not! Help is on hand courtesy of Cupboard Love Café. It’s a pop-up at Covent Garden’s Jar Kitchen, serving up free lunches between noon and 3pm next Wednesday January 24.

It’s a giveaway dreamt up by Hellmann’s, Knorr and Marmite, and the short menu reflects that. Therefore, you can choose from a cream cheese-stuffed portobello mushroom with Marmite glaze; Moroccan-style couscous with bacon, dried fruit and a Knorr-infused chickpea tagine; or a tuna and Hellmann’s mayo maki roll with avocado and Sriracha.

The Cupboard Love Café has calculated that each dish would only cost a quid to make anyway, which somewhat kills the novelty. But who cares? FREE GRUB.

Jar Kitchen can be found at 176 Drury Lane, WC2B 5QF. The pop-up runs from noon-3pm, there are 100 free lunches, so it’s first come, first served.

