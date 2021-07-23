This year’s annual Sleep Out to Help Out will take place on October 1 at Duke of York Square in Chelsea. The homeless charity Glass Door is hoping to raise a record £200,000 to help support vulnerable people with safe shelter, food and advice.

No matter where you are on the first, the aim of the game is to give up your bed and home comforts for the night. ‘We also want to encourage people to take part wherever suits them best,’ says Glass Door CEO Lucy Horitz. A virtual element will be available to those who would prefer to stay at home amid the pandemic, whether it’s in the garden or on your living room floor, you’re welcome to join the cause. Previous participants describe the sleep-out as ‘eye-opening’.

It has never been more important to take part. The end of the government furlough scheme and other forms of pandemic relief could mean that as many as 400,000 households face eviction in the UK. A woman in her forties who stayed with Glass Door remembers that ‘before arriving I hadn’t had a shower for two weeks, I then slept for two days non-stop’.

For more information on how to sign up and take part, visit www.glassdoor.org.uk/ sleepout.

Pod homes for the homeless are coming to London.

Art of London is bringing colour to the streets.