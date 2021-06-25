London
Boom Battle Bar, axe-throwing bar, Oxford Street, 2021
Photo by Boom Battle BarA professional axe person, probably

Somebody is opening a massive axe-throwing bar on Oxford Street

Finally! Your central-London axe-throwing needs have been met

By
Andrzej Lukowski
Although human beings have been throwing things that include axes for a very long time now, it’s only in recent years that axe-throwing has for whatever reason broken out from niche woodsperson contests and emerged as a thing that normal people do for fun in bars.

It’s probably not worth dwelling on the whys or the wherefores of all this, but to simply note that it’s now so big that a £2m, 15,200 square feet axe-throwing bar is now set to open on Oxford Street in the autumn.

Boom Battle Bar is part of a rapidly growing UK-wide franchise that’s being billed as offering ‘competitive socialising’, and will supplement the main event of having its patrons hurling hatchets while quaffing craft ale with augmented reality darts, crazier golf, shuffleboards, karaoke, beer pong and indoor curling. Taking up an entire floor of 70 Oxford Street, it will be opposite the Crossrail station, meaning people from as far away as Reading should be able to chuck a few choppers before the last train home.

In essence, people can be divided into two categories: those who want to go to an axe-throwing bar, and those who would rather have an axe thrown at them than go to an axe-throwing bar. You probably know which one you fall into already. But be aware that Boom Battle Bar is a thing that is happening. You can’t stop progress! Especially when it has a big axe.

For more information, check out the Boom Bottle Bar website.

Want to do something else preposterous in London? Check out Hijingo.

If you’ve been wondering why there are so many American sweetshops on Oxford Street, find out.

