Hijingo and Bingo Loco are bringing Housey-Housey bang up to date

Bingo halls: faintly hilarious, rapidly diminishing in number and undeniably integral to British identity.

The act of sitting in a smokey room, crossing numbers off a card as someone picks balls out of a drum, is arguably our version of playing pétanque or backgammon. The game seems to be poised for a comeback of sorts, however. Two companies in particular are attempting to drag bingo kicking and screaming into 2021.

First up, it's Hijingo, a flash new concept dreamed up by the creators of much-loved nights out Puttshack, Flight Club and Bounce. Launching in London on June 24, Hijingo threatens to 'propel thrill seekers into the future of bingo'. Sounds intriguing and potentially painful.

Hijingo accommodates 200 bingo players inside an 8,000 square feet space near Liverpool Street Station. We're talking eyeball-scorching lights, 3D cinema speakers, audio effects and loads of neon. There will also be plenty of street food (including bao and burgers) and classic cocktails. A full game session and a drink costs just £20 until July 31.

Then, friends, we have Bingo Loco. Heading to the UK after a successful stint in New York and Sydney, Bingo Loco (aka 'Ireland's craziest party') was created by two pals who met while serving in the military, in Syria. The game (which is on a Bob Dylan-esque perpetual tour) was devised while they played bingo with Pershmerga soldiers in a communal hall. Is that heart warming? Hard to say. Let's go with 'yes'.

Bingo Loco promises (deep breath) 'CO2 cannons, confetti showers, speed Macarena, foul-mouthed wind-up merchants, cheeky stage performers, lip-sync battles, fancy dress, outrageous props, holiday giveaways, fantastic crowds, weird and wonderful times and of course, a not so casual game of bingo' as it travels around the UK (Romford is currently the location nearest to London).

Hijingo opens on June 24 at 40 Worship Street, EC2A 4DX. Book your session here.

Book tickets for Bingo Loco's tour of the UK here

