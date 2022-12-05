London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Fairer south London tube map
Photograph: Felix Dennis

Someone has created a tube map that’s ‘fairer’ for south London

A teenager has redrawn the map, extending the Bakerloo, Central and Lizzie lines southwards

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

A young tube fan, Felix Dennis, has declared transport justice for south London, which has notoriously bad Underground connections. He’s created an idealised tube map that’s ‘fairer to south London’, adding tons of new stops in Dulwich, Croydon, Bromley and many more postcodes. 

On the reimagined map, the Bakerloo line extends all the way down to Hayes in Kent, while the Central line goes as far as Coulsdon. The Circle line is shown going via Brixton, Peckham and Denmark Hill, and the Northern line ventures all the way to Epsom. He’s also imagined a clever new south London addition to the Elizabeth line, in which it connects to Gatwick as well as Heathrow.

The 15-year-old has also ingeniously added a neon-green tram line, importantly with stops at Thorpe Park and ‘Chessington theme park’, around the entire circumference of Greater London. Helen Barrett, Felix's mum, said: ‘He’s extended the tram network to north London “for north London buy-in”.’

People are on-board with the south London extension. One person tweeted: ‘Even as a north Londoner, this is fantastic!’ While another added: ‘Loving the Elizabeth line southern branch… masterful!’

Someone get Sadiq on the phone!

There might be a giant new billboard in Piccadilly Circus.

Check out what Euston station will look like after its £2.6 billion makeover.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!