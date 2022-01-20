London
A statue dressed in purple
Photograph: @joeb_EY

Someone has dressed the naked Mary Wollstonecraft statue

The Newington Green landmark is wearing some wavey-looking purple garms

Chiara Wilkinson
Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
The Mary Wollstonecraft statue in Newington Green has been a target of controversy since it was first erected. Some people have criticised it for being an abstract depiction of the female figure, rather than a lifelike representation of Wollstonecraft. Others have criticised it for it including a naked body – claiming the design to be ‘disrespectful to women’ and to Wollstonecraft’s achievements. 

Well, folks, the memorial is not naked any more. Someone has bravely dressed the nude figure in a rather groovy purple gown and belt (complete with a large-scale parrot print). Although the dress looks like it may have originally been a tea towel, we’ve certainly seen worse fashion moments around town. 

Is this a public gesture to keep the ‘mother of feminism’ warm – after all, she might be feeling the January frost like the rest of us? Is it a protest against the naked human body? Is it a protest against the monument?

As always, the £143,000 statue is succeeding in providing a healthy dose of drama to Newington Green. 

The heat is on for the British Museum to give back the Parthenon Marbles.

Doing Veganuary? We ask experts how sustainable fake meat is.

