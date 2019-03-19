Somerset House Summer Series is back with a bangin’ lineup

Here’s a first look at the acts playing the coolest courtyard in town this summer.

The Internet Jul 11

Led by Odd Future members Syd and Matt Martians, The Internet make some of the best alt-R&B music around. Their shape-shifting beats should bring all to the boys and girls to the (court)yard.

Nao Jul 12

This talented east Londoner has two acclaimed albums under her belt: 2016’s ‘For All We Know’ and last year’s ‘Saturn’. Her self-described ‘wonky funk’ tunes should sound blissful as the sun sets over Somerset House.

Sons of Kemet Jul 13

This British band are known for their clever blend of jazz, rock, Caribbean folk and African music. Last year’s ‘Your Queen Is a Reptile’ album earned them a Mercury Prize nomination, so this gig should feel pretty jubilant.

Jacob Banks Jul 14

The Birmingham-raised singer-songwriter will perform songs from last year’s debut album ‘Village’, which blends lush future-soul with elements of dancehall, UK garage and afrobeat.

Rosalía Jul 15

The Spanish singer-songwriter made one of last year’s best albums, ‘El Mal Querer’, a delectable blend of traditional flamenco and modern pop-R&B sounds.

Doves Jul 16

Back after a nine-year hiatus following a fan campaign to reunite them, the Cheshire four-piece are back on the road again with their anthemic post-Britpop bangers.

The Good, the Bad & the Queen Jul 17

After a decade-long break, the supergroup comprising Blur’s Damon Albarn, The Clash’s Paul Simonon, Fela Kuti collaborator Tony Allen and The Verve’s Simon Tong are back and touring in support of last year’s second album ‘Merrie Land’. Welcome back, lads.

Parcels Jul 18

These Berlin-based Aussies describe their sound as ‘sort of a blend between electro-pop and disco-soul’. It’s slick, infectious stuff perfect for a balmy summer evening.

Cut Copy Jul 19

The cult Australian electro group will blast out alt-dance bangers including ‘Hearts on Fire’ and ‘Lights & Music’ at their first London show since 2014. Expect some serious vibes at this one.

Soulection Jul 20

The genre-bending LA collective will jet across the Atlantic to showcase their unique take on everything from hip hop and world music to neo-soul and dance.

Gossip Jul 21

After going on hiatus in 2012, Beth Ditto’s rabble-rousers are back. Their deathless, ‘Skins’-endorsed banger ‘Standing in the Way of Control’ is sure to sound absolutely enormous.

Somerset House Summer Series runs from July 11-21. Tickets go on sale Mar 22. Check out more great festivals taking place in London this summer here.

