Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Sophie Duker’s postcode roast

Sophie Duker’s postcode roast

By Kate Lloyd Posted: Tuesday October 15 2019, 1:28pm

Sophie Duker’s postcode roast

Here’s a handy guide to why your neighbourhood’s the worst from our 2019 comedy special 

N20: You are essentially just one big Waitrose.

NW1: Okay, two pretty good parks and the Jewish Museum. But have you seen Camden High Street? It’s a mausoleum of Banksy tat populated entirely by teenage tourists.

CR0: Stormzy lived here once, you bleat on repeat. Stormzy! Yes, but that doesn’t make Croydon any less shit.

SE15: You saw what E8 had done with the place, and you said ‘Hold my beer.’

E8: You wanted a ‘vibrant’ area, but you also wanted a Pret. You think Broadway Market is a ‘real’ market, and can’t understand why Ridley Road is so noisy. I hope you choke on your smashed avocado toast.

E17: Islington rents were too high, so you upped sticks to E17. You pretend you’ve got both nature and culture (Walthamstow Wetlands! God’s Own Junk Yard!) but really you’re fuming in the William Morris Gallery café, wishing you were in Angel.

Sophie Duker: ‘Venus’, Soho Theatre. Tube: Tottenham Court Rd. Oct 29-Nov 2.

Find out about the best comedy nights in London 

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Kate L 229 Posts

Kate Lloyd is the Features Editor on the London team and an award-winning journalist telling London's human stories. She has been with Time Out since 2014.

Follow her @katelloud on Twitter and Instagram.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest