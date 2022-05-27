Now here’s a celebration in Jubilee week we can really get behind.

South Londoners (and south London wannabes because we kindly allowed you to have some of the good stuff), be aware: next week sees the launch of the collab of our dreams – there’s even free food involved. Morley’s, the capital’s most iconic chicken shop has teamed up with Spotify and for as long as stocks last on Wednesday June 1 (not very long, we suspect), there will be 100 boxes of Hot Hits UK Spicy Wings to the first customers stepping up in selected branches across the city.

Now, we’re aware that there’s always a blood rush to the ears with so much anticipation, so you may not take in the rest of the news about what the collab is actually for, but before you go and hunt out your sleeping bag and thermos to camp overnight on May 31, hold fire and listen up as here’s the rationale and where to grab yourself those wings…

So, what is the collab about?

Well, in the same month Harry Styles – unsurprisingly topping the Hot Hits UK playlist – set a record for Spotify UK’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2022, the streaming service is giving away the UK’s spiciest wings, first come, first served.

FOMO but hate queuing? June 1-14 the rebranded Hot Hits UK Spicy Wings will also be available to buy. The limited-edition hot wings boxes will feature an embedded QR code alongside a Spotify code, both of which take fans straight to the playlist so that diners can chow down while enjoying the UK’s hottest tunes alongside their chicken feast (just don’t do either at the back of the bus without headphones, okay?).

Where can I get some of that hot wing action?

Spotify’s and Morley’s Hot Hits UK Spicy Wings will be available across London, with Finsbury Park representing the north, Brick Lane bringing it home for east Londoners, Acton Town out west, and finally the south is repped by Morley’s Greenwich, chosen as some of the favourite home branches of London’s music artists. The limited-edition wings will also be available through Deliveroo, within a four-mile radius of the selected branches.

Safiya Lambie-Knight, Head of Music, Spotify UK and Ireland said: ‘We couldn’t think of a better collaboration than with Morley’s - it’s such an iconic brand and beloved by some of the UK’s most revered music artists.’

Shan Selvendran, managing director of Morley’s commented: ‘Morley’s strong connection to music has been evident throughout its timeline, it’s felt very full-circle for the whole of the team and we couldn’t be prouder. The collaboration is designed to be more playful; we want our guests to be vibing to Hot Hits UK when the food arrives at their table. It’s the Morley’s you know and love but this time we’ve added a spin.’

Don’t forget to wear your scarlet sweatshirt with pride, Wednesday June 1 is clearly a red-letter day.

Morley’s Finsbury Park, 121 Stroud Green Rd, N4 3PX.

Morley’s Brick Lane, 60-62 Brick Lane, E1 6RF.

Morley’s Greenwich, 117 Woolwich Rd, SE10 0RF.

Morley’s Central Acton, 257 High St, W3 9BY.

