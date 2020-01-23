Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Spring has sprung (very) early at this wisteria-filled London bar
Spring has sprung (very) early at this wisteria-filled London bar

By Laura Richards Posted: Thursday January 23 2020, 11:02am

st germain south place pop-up
Photograph: South Place Hotel

January can be a cruel mistress. It’s so long until next Christmas, and a million miles from any form of lasting daylight. But you can now get a faux-vitamin D dose at South Place Hotel. The bar space within the City hotel has undergone a makeover that sees a floral display draped from the ceiling that’s sure to set off the capital’s wisteria hysteria unseasonably early. 

The Mystical Garden launched yesterday in collaboration with St-Germain elderflower liqueur, and will be open as a lush drinking spot within the hotel’s Secret Garden space. From there, you can enjoy some seriously purple plant life, as well as cocktails on an elderflower-powered menu – including a St-Germain Spritz and a Sophie Mar-Tea-ni. 

Photograph: South Place Hotel

That Sophie Mar-Tea-ni takes its name from an artist who is also a part of the project. Sophie Tea’s ‘nude’ works will be on display alongside all the flowers, providing drinkers with even more to gawp at. The artist will also be hosting a life drawing session to coincide with International Women’s Day on Sunday March 8, with profits going to breast cancer charity Coppafeel.

South Place Hotel has also promised more events in the wisteria-filled space for later in the season. If this is how it looks in January, we’re anticipating a tropical paradise come actual springtime.  

The Mystical Garden is open at South Place Hotel every day from 10am until 10pm.    

Find more bloomin’ good places to drink in our guide to London’s flower-filled bars.

