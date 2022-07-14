London
Squid Game
Photograph: Courtesy of Netflix

'Squid Game’ was the BBFC’s most complained-about series last year

And a few viewers really hated a Marvel sex scene

Written by Jon Hornbuckle
Squid Game and The Suicide Squad topped the 2021 list of movies and TV shows that the BBFC received complaints over.

The BBFC (British Board of Film Classification) has responded to complaints, defending claims that Netflix horror series Squid Game was too violent and that children younger than 15 could watch it via the streaming site. 

‘Threat and violence at the 15 level were the main concerns, with some people also worried that children younger than 15 were viewing the series,’ notes its new report. ‘Our research has shown that violence occurring within a “real-world” setting registers more strongly with viewers than that which is clearly stylised or fantastical. Squid Game largely takes place within a fantastical game show rather than a recognisable real-world setting.’

Superhero flicks dominated the complaints list, with James Gunn’s take on The Suicide Squad landing ten complaints over its levels of violence. The BBFC argues that its 15 rating was justified as the movie’s focus was ‘within a comic, fantastical, superhero context mitigated against the violence and gore’.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage was also complained about – no, not for its quality – by fans under the age of 15 and their parents upset that they couldn’t watch it. 

Marvel epic Eternals received four complaints over its sex scene, though the BBFC report said that the scene ‘is brief and discreet in line with our guidelines and so is not strong enough to require a 15 rating.’

According to the BBFC, 91 percent of parents and 95 percent of teenagers believe that streaming services should use the same age ratings as for theatrical and DVD/Blu-ray releases. There’s no legal requirement for online services to display age ratings, but many such as Netflix do provide the BBFC certification. Implementing parental controls, though, is the prerogative of the users themselves.

Netflix’s Squid Game is officially back for a second series.

Everything you need to know about Thunderbolts – Marvel’s answer to The Suicide Squad.

