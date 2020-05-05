St James’s Park is streaming feeding time for its pelicans

We expect the new reality stars to be launching an I Saw It First clothing line imminently

Back in 1664, the Russian ambassador gave Charles II a pair of pelicans as a present. The duo moved into St James’s Park and their descendants have led a restful, undisturbed life ever since.

There are six of them now – Gargi, Tiffany, Isla, Sun, Moon and Star – and they all live on an island of rocks in the park’s lake. Sure, they sometimes have to deal with annoying humans taking pictures, but up until now it’s been a pretty luxurious schedule of swim, roost, eat fish, repeat.

This week though, things change. For the first time ever, the people who look after the Royal Parks will be live-streaming pelican feeding time. You’ll be able to see the UK’s first pelican reality stars get fed by wildlife officer Hugh Smith, who’ll also be answering your burning peli questions.

Since ‘Love Island’ is cancelled now, it’s sure to be the most exciting island-based action you’ll see on screen this year. Who’ll have the bromance? Whose heart will get broken? Who’ll get... the biggest fish? Tune in via the Royal Parks Facebook page at 2.30pm on Thursday (May 7) to find out.

We expect the birds to be launching an I Saw It First clothing line and ITVBe spin-off show imminently.

See pictures of animals taking over cities while humans are in lockdown.

