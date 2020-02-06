St Paul’s Cathedral is finally getting a permanent accessible entrance this year

St Paul’s Cathedral has announced plans to build a permanent accessible entrance.

The feature will consist of two ramps on either side of a central staircase on the north side of the cathedral. It will be the most significant external change to the monument in its 300-year history and will be made out of Portland stone to match the building’s exterior.

Can’t believe this giant tourist attraction and world-famous place of worship doesn’t already have one? The cathedral currently has an accessible lift that serves the cathedral floor, and temporary ramps, but a permanent structure is needed to keep up with demand.

‘When St Paul’s was being rebuilt 300 years ago there was no concept of equal access, and so Wren built the cathedral in classical style with steps on all sides,’ said Dean of St Paul’s, The Very Reverend David Ison. ‘In the twenty-first century the difficulties that some people have in accessing this church are unacceptable, and we are setting out to create an easy and equal way into St Paul’s for all people all of the time, regardless of who they are and any particular need they may have.’

Construction is expected to be completed around summer 2020 and is being funded by donations.

