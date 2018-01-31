Step back in time at the BFI Southbank with ‘Around India with a Movie Camera’

The BFI Southbank is offering the perfect opportunity to leave the dog days of drizzly February far behind and head for hotter climes – all without leaving your cinema seat. A cinematic rarity, ‘Around India with a Movie Camera’ is a patchwork quilt of docs that will transport you the length and breadth of the continent, from Varanasi to Pondicherry.

Filmmaker Sandhya Suri will kick off the restored film’s BFI run with a special Q&A screening on February 3.



Forget ‘Victoria & Abdul’, ‘A Passage to India’ et al – this is the real deal. The film spans the first half of the twentieth century, but only runs until next weekend. Time to get packing.



‘Around India with a Movie Camera’ runs from Feb 3-11 at BFI Southbank. Pick up tickets here.