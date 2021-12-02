London
Stormzy in concert
Photograph: Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com

Stormzy is hosting a Christmas party for Croydon residents tomorrow

He’ll treat locals to games, performances and special prizes

Written by
Alice Saville
Famous Croydon alumnus and all-round great guy Stormzy is treating his hometown to one helluva party this Christmas. Kicking off tomorrow at Fairfield Halls, he’s hosting two separate sessions. The first will offer plenty of family fun for everyone aged four-plus, beginning at 4.30pm. Then, there's a party for older kids and adults that starts at 7pm. There’ll be games, workshops, a tombola, and fabulous prizes to win: plus, best of all, Stormzy will be there to join in the fun.

This festive knees-up is the handiwork of Stormzy’s charity, #Merky Foundation, which aims to fight racial inequality and discrimination, while inspiring the next generation. To this end, the foundation will be giving out 500 copies of its first kids’ book, ‘Superheroes: Inspiring Stories of Secret Strength’, which tells the stories of more than 50 British icons including athlete Dina Asher-Smith, comedian Mo Gilligan, writer Candice Carty-Williams and ‘Great British Bake Off’ star Liam Charles, alongside an intro by Stormzy himself. 

Tickets to this special event are free but they all got snapped up within hours of it being announced back in November. Should be a party to remember for the lucky Croydonites who got their mitts on tix. 

