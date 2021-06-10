Starting today (June 10) London Bridge will become a charming, temporary home to an al-fresco eating and drinking site, boasting a couple of very fine pop ups. Then, as long as the government's announcement on June 14 contains no horrible surprises, Summer by the River will also present a full programme of free entertainment, screenings and activities to enjoy.

So what will you find if you mosey on down to the river today? Next to London Bridge City Pier there's Piazza By the Pier, hosted by chef Jimmy Garcia. Expect pizzas cooked over open fires and a cocktail menu. Experts (including Jimmy himself) will even be on hand to show you how to make your own sourdough bases. The three-course 'interactive pizza party' (£39 a head) will let you make your own dinner, using the wood-fired oven and everything.

Luke Dyson

Summer by the River also features the Riverside Terrace Bar at The Scoop. With a definite 'Mediterranean coastal town' look, the terrace offers drinks like Madri Excepcional, Malfy con Limone Spritz, Lynchburg Lemonades and Graham’s White Port & Tonic.

To complement the bar service Good Times Roll will have ice cream on offer, and Jimmy’s Kitchen will be on hand to serve small plates and tapas dishes.

Luke Dyson

Then, if everything goes according to plan, Summer by the River starts its events programme from June 21. The schedule includes an outdoor cinema (showing Hollywood classic and singalong movies), as well as Wimbledon and the Olympics.

Elsewhere on the programme you'll find open-air fitness classes, live music, salsa and swing dances, Musical Bingo and also Barrioke, a karaoke show hosted by Barry Evans from Eastenders. There's loads so do pop down.

Summer by the River is at London Bridge City, SE1 2DB. Check out more information here