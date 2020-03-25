Sundance London Film Festival is postponed

Fast becoming one of the best film festivals in the country, Sundance London has become the latest event to fall victim to the pandemic. The festival, which was due to run from May 28 to 31, has been postponed.



Since moving from its first home, The 02, to Picturehouse Central, this weekend-long haven of indie movie-making has gone from strength to strength. But even the cream of American independent film can’t contend with a virulent virus, leaving Sundance London to make the inevitable decision to defer until a so-far-unspecified date.

It is a postponement rather than a cancellation, though. With a little luck, the fest will join the BFI London Film Festival in the second half of the year and we’ll all spend autumn plonked in front of a stream of great new movies.

A week on from the government’s advice to avoid public spaces, London’s cinemas are now firmly closed. As Edgar Wright tells us, it’s a time to dig deep to help keep the flame of moviegoing alive: ‘If you have a favourite cinema or chain, and if you can afford to, consider buying a membership for yourself or for someone else. In this dark period where the cinemas are shuttering, any fan should do what they can to make sure these places of worship are still open on the other side of this.’

