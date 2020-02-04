Sundance London is back and tickets are on sale now

Love indie cinema? On the hunt for the next Quentin Tarantino or Patty Jenkins? Good news, because Sundance Film Festival: London is back for another long weekend of indie magic this May.



The festival, which grows in reputation and stature with every passing year, runs from May 28 to 31, taking up residence again in its spiritual home of Picturehouse Central. Expect to see UK premieres from a selection of films from last week’s Sundance Film Festival in Utah. And there were some crackers, including the award-winning ‘Minari’ and Eliza Hittman’s ‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’.

Last year’s slate also offered homegrown gems like ‘Animals’ and ‘Last Tree’, a London-set coming-of-age drama that underlined the festival’s commitment to showcasing diverse new voices. Expect more of the same when the 2020 line-up is announced in April.

The first batch of weekend passes is on sale now from the official site, including VIP ones that will see you whisked into any film and party at the fest, clutching a special goodie bag while brandishing an inclusive Picturehouse Central membership card.



