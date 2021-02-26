LondonChange city
Photograph: Sunday Goodies
Sunday Goodies’ cookies are the cure for the last stretch of lockdown blues

By Time Out contributors
Advertising

Welcome to the last instalment of our series, One Good Thing to Do Today. It was a guide to little things you could do in lockdown London to provide bits of light in these dark times. You can read the whole series here, but we're ending on a sweet note as things start brightening up. 

Finding it hard to make the weekends feel special at the moment? Yeah, same. One way to guarantee that a weekend feels, er,  weekendy? Order a future present to yourself from Sunday Goodies. It’s a baked good delivery service that you can book to drop you off a batch of fresh-cooked treats for you to enjoy on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. The line-up changes weekly but you can expect blondies, cookies, macaroons and more, with prices starting at £13ish.

Sunday Goodies started in London in lockdown last year. It was originally just a way for its founder to connect with friends, delivering them the tasty stuff she’d been baking on Sundays. Now they bike bakes – made with free-range and organic ingredients – to anyone who’s quick off the mark with ordering. (Those cookies go fast!)

Deliveries have been paused in London through the winter while there’s been a Sunday Goodies pop up in Dubai (at least we know that all those overworked influencers had access to tasty carbs while they were taking bikini photos on the frontline) but it’s back in our city from March. Go get your snacks!

        Advertising

