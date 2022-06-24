If you’ve got the passion for trains of TikTok’s Francis Bourgeois, combined with the deep, deep pockets of a medieval despot, then this new property opportunity is one for you! A central London pad has just hit the market for an astonishing £14.9 million, and it could hardly be closer to mega transport hub Charing Cross station.

As well as sitting basically on top of Charing Cross, the two-storey penthouse has views of loads of other major London landmarks. You can see the London Eye from its terrace, alongside the Thames, the Houses of Parliament, Big Ben and the South Bank. At night, you can also treat your peepers to twinkling views across the City.

The property has four receptions and four bedrooms split over two floors, plus two separate terraces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and all the luxe trappings you’d expect from a seriously pricy slice of real estate.





Photograph: Sothebys Realty

If £14.95 million seems like an unfathomably huge amount of money to spend on a flat (albeit an exceptionally well-located one) you might be interested to learn that it’s a fraction of the price of London’s most expensive flat. Last year, a penthouse at Knightsbridge’s One Hyde Park hit the market for a whopping £175 million, although it's unclear whether it managed to realise its full asking price.

It almost makes this humble little abode look like a bargain, doesn’t it? So if you’ve got a few mill to spare, get in there: and never miss your train again. Unless it leaves from Fenchurch Street, Paddington, Victoria…

